Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,449. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.734 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

