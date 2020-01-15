Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 666,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after buying an additional 567,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after buying an additional 326,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

