Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $577,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,634. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $184.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total transaction of $720,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $89,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,741 shares of company stock worth $65,021,287 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

