Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.92.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.74 and a 52 week high of $252.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $225.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

