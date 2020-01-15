Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,547 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,451,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.53. The stock had a trading volume of 360,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.54 and its 200 day moving average is $355.97. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $270.25 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

