Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 547 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 91,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,748,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,104. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $95.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.9569 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

