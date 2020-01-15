Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,839 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 222,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average is $113.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8443 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

