New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,800 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.