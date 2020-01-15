New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 1,550 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $172.00 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

