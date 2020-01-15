New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes $638,000 Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Washington Trust Bancorp makes up about 0.5% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,711. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $906.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.91%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

