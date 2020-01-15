New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,759,000 after buying an additional 285,884 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 122,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 1,578,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

