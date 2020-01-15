New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) Stock Price Down 3.7%

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.30 ($0.92) and last traded at A$1.31 ($0.93), approximately 206,507 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.36 ($0.96).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.28. The stock has a market cap of $459.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02.

Get New Energy Solar alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. New Energy Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.