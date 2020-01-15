Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

News stories about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Adobe’s score:

Adobe stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.96.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

