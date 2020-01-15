Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $285.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

