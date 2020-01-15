National Bank Financial Comments on Metro, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.83 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.25.

Metro stock opened at C$53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. Metro has a 52 week low of C$47.18 and a 52 week high of C$59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.74.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

