Nash Exchange (NEX) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $34.43 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00010863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, TOKOK and Aphelion. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.04249436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00200806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 56,296,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,196,678 tokens. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nash Exchange Token Trading

Nash Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, TOKOK and Aphelion. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

