NaPoleonX Market Capitalization Reaches $3.12 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $16,048.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.04510481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00191352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00133269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

