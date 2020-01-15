Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 477,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.05%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Ronald M. Defeo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 118.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

