Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,077 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.