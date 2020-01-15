MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Stake Boosted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,141. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. 15,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,251. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

