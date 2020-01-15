MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

