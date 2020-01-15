Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $448.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,197. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.26 and a beta of 1.21. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $153.30 and a one year high of $453.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.44.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.