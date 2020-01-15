Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,683 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock remained flat at $$8.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,739,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,720,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.