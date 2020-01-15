Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 820,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,184,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 84.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in 3M by 18.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,308. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

