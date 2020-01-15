Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.43. 1,140,388 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4405 per share. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

