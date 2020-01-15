Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,263 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.75. 1,323,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.90 and a 200 day moving average of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $160.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.