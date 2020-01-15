Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) Shares Up 0%

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.60 and last traded at $91.20, approximately 76,777 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 160,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.16.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91.

About Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.