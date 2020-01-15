Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Up 25%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 11,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 18,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

