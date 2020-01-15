Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Down 5.7%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.00 and last traded at $131.85, approximately 1,276,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 590,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.77.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after acquiring an additional 229,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $102,187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

