Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Down 5.7%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.00 and last traded at $131.85, approximately 1,276,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 590,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.77.
MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after acquiring an additional 229,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $102,187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
