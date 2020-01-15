Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MITK. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

MITK traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. 625,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,153. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.36.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $10,934,000. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 206.2% in the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 436,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,187,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.