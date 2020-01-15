Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.76

Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

About Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Minebea Mitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minebea Mitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.