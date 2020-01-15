MINDOL (MIN) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.35 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $460.98 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MINDOL has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00030799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.01289309 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000773 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

