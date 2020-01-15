Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Update

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

MLND opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 177,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 115,965 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

