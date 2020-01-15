Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MIST opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,951,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 400,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 692,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,920.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

