MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0021

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $745,173.00 and approximately $40,183.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,750,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.