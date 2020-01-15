Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to at Wells Fargo & Co

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.13. 23,472,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,246.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 104,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 46,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

