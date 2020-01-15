Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 21,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Microchip Technology by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

