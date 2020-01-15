Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.
NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $20.15.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
