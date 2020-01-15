Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.