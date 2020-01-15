Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lowered by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.34.

Shares of MET opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

