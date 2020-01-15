Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. 1,464,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 144.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 224.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

