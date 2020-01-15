Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lessened by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 475,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 318,627 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 584.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.93. 8,230,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

