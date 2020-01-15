Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after buying an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.