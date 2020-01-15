Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 1,949,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.