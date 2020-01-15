Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of MEET stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 73,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

