Medifast (NYSE:MED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

MED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of MED traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.73. Medifast has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $159.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 97.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,152,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,113,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Medifast by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 195,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 4,753.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,829 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

