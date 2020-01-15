Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Lifted by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises 2.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 212,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

