Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 484 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.66.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. 11,498,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

