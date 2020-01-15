Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $290,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 25,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

