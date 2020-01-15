Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

KHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 2,779,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

