Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,119 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338,821 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKT remained flat at $$6.07 on Wednesday. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,611. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

In related news, insider Murray Ian 4,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

